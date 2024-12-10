See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retirement(TRSEX - Free Report) : 0.67% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TRSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. TRSEX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.89%.
Shelton Core Value Fund K(EQTKX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. EQTKX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 10.62%, expense ratio of 1.21% and management fee of 0.45%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth R5(JLGRX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. JLGRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With a five-year annual return of 20.89%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.