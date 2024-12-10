We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) . PAHC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.19, which compares to its industry's average of 21.45. Over the last 12 months, PAHC's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.21 and as low as 9.30, with a median of 12.33.
Investors should also recognize that PAHC has a P/B ratio of 3.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.68. Over the past year, PAHC's P/B has been as high as 4 and as low as 1.59, with a median of 2.65.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. PAHC has a P/S ratio of 0.9. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.
Finally, investors should note that PAHC has a P/CF ratio of 16.96. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 38.41. Over the past year, PAHC's P/CF has been as high as 22.96 and as low as 7.93, with a median of 14.45.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Phibro Animal Health's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, PAHC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.