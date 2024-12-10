Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing inTest (INTT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is inTest (INTT - Free Report) . INTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 19.49, which compares to its industry's average of 22.42. Over the past year, INTT's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.71 and as low as 8.14, with a median of 13.52.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that INTT has a P/CF ratio of 9.24. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INTT's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.67. INTT's P/CF has been as high as 12.40 and as low as 6.66, with a median of 8.73, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that inTest is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INTT feels like a great value stock at the moment.


