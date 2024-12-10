We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Methanex (MEOH) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) . MEOH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.57, which compares to its industry's average of 15.96. Over the past 52 weeks, MEOH's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.07 and as low as 9.66, with a median of 15.26.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MEOH's P/B ratio of 1.38. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Within the past 52 weeks, MEOH's P/B has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.38.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that MEOH has a P/CF ratio of 5.85. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. MEOH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.68. Over the past year, MEOH's P/CF has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 4.54, with a median of 5.54.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Methanex's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MEOH is an impressive value stock right now.