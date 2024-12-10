We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is DoorDash (DASH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
DoorDash, Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DoorDash, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH's full-year earnings has moved 889.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, DASH has gained about 80.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 33.5%. This means that DoorDash, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
American Superconductor (AMSC - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 180.1%.
For American Superconductor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 117.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, DoorDash, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 24.6% so far this year, meaning that DASH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
American Superconductor, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +10.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DoorDash, Inc. and American Superconductor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.