Is Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Generac Holdings is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Generac Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNRC's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, GNRC has gained about 38.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 21% on average. This means that Generac Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 49.8% year-to-date.
For Zebra Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Generac Holdings is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #130 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.8% this year, meaning that GNRC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Zebra Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +45.1% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Generac Holdings and Zebra Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.