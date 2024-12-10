We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Gambling.com (GAMB) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Gambling.com Group Limited is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 305 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Gambling.com Group Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAMB's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, GAMB has returned 36.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 26.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Gambling.com Group Limited is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Lesaka Technologies (LSAK - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 63.9%.
The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies' current year EPS has increased 11.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Gambling.com Group Limited belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #199 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.4% so far this year, so GAMB is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Lesaka Technologies belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 162-stock industry is currently ranked #63. The industry has moved +66.4% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Gambling.com Group Limited and Lesaka Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.