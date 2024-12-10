We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Vita Coco Company, Inc. is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that COCO has returned about 41.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) . The stock is up 82.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Pilgrim's Pride's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.2% this year, meaning that COCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Pilgrim's Pride falls under the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.2%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Pilgrim's Pride. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.