Image: Bigstock
SSRM to Boost Portfolio With Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine Buyout
SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM - Free Report) has announced that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement with Newmont Corporation (NEM - Free Report) to acquire the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine (CC&V) in Colorado. This deal will add a high-quality producing asset in a Tier-1 jurisdiction to SSR Mining’s portfolio. It will boost SSRM’s average annual gold production to 300,000–400,000 ounces, positioning it as the third-largest gold producer in the United States.
Details on SSR Mining-Newmont Deal
CC&V is located in Colorado and has a large-scale open-pit mine active for more than three decades. As of Dec. 31, 2023, CC&V’s operator, Newmont, posted gold Mineral Reserves of around 1.3 million ounces for CC&V, with an additional 1.6 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Reserves) and 0.3 million ounces of Inferred Mineral resource.
Newmont expects 2024 gold production for CC&V of 170,000 ounces at a cost of sales of $1,270 per ounce and an AISC of $1,610 per ounce. This points to strong free cash flow margins.
The consideration consists of a $100 million cash payment, payable on closure. This will be funded from the SSRM's current cash position. The upfront consideration is less than 10% of SSR Mining’s current market capitalization. The company will pay an additional $175 million in milestone-based cash payments.
After the final approval of Amendment 14 to the CC&V Cresson Permit, which Newmont filed on April 25, 2024, the first milestone payment of $87.5 million becomes payable. The company will pay the second milestone payment of up to $87.5 million when regulatory relief is granted for flow-related permitting requirements for the Carlton Tunnel.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.
SSRM’s Benefits From the Transaction
The addition of CC&V is anticipated to add around 170,000 ounces of gold to SSR Mining’s annual production. Including SSRM’s existing Marigold operation, total annual U.S. gold production is expected to average 300,000 - 400,000 ounces.
The all-cash transaction is expected to be accretive to SSR Mining's key per-share metrics and gives the company a clear path forward focused on advancing initiatives at each of its six key assets.
SSR Mining’s Share Price Performance
Shares of SSR Mining have lost 41.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 5.1% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
