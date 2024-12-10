Sequans Communications ( SQNS Quick Quote SQNS - Free Report) shares have declined 55.9% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 29.8%. It has also underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry and its peers, such as M arvell Technology ( MRVL Quick Quote MRVL - Free Report) , Nova Ltd. ( NVMI Quick Quote NVMI - Free Report) and ASE Technology ( ASX Quick Quote ASX - Free Report) . In the same time frame, shares of MRVL, NVMI and ASX have returned 88.2%, 42% and 8.3%, respectively. The industry has appreciated 36.8% YTD. Despite this underperformance, the growth in License and service revenues, as well as the completion of the Qualcomm deal, bodes well for investors. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, license and service revenues increased 9.9% year over year to $7.7 million. Sequans’ Qualcomm Deal Aids Prospects
Sequans Shares Down 56% YTD: Should Investors Buy the Dip?
Sequans Communications (SQNS - Free Report) shares have declined 55.9% year to date (YTD), underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s appreciation of 29.8%.
It has also underperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry and its peers, such as Marvell Technology (MRVL - Free Report) , Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) and ASE Technology (ASX - Free Report) .
In the same time frame, shares of MRVL, NVMI and ASX have returned 88.2%, 42% and 8.3%, respectively. The industry has appreciated 36.8% YTD.
Despite this underperformance, the growth in License and service revenues, as well as the completion of the Qualcomm deal, bodes well for investors. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, license and service revenues increased 9.9% year over year to $7.7 million.
Sequans Communications S.A. Price and Consensus
Sequans Communications S.A. price-consensus-chart | Sequans Communications S.A. Quote
Sequans’ Qualcomm Deal Aids Prospects
Sequans recently sold its 4G IoT technology to Qualcomm for $200 million while retaining the perpetual license to use, commercialize and advance technologies to strengthen the company’s technology and expand 4G as well as 5G portfolio offering.
As part of the agreement, Sequans will also have full ownership of its 5G technology. Further, the transaction not only includes SQNS’ 4G IoT technology but also certain assets and employees.
SQNS aims to secure significant capital from this deal to invest in product development in 4G and 5G semiconductor solutions and strengthen its balance sheet.
Sequans aims to enhance its 4G offerings with LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch 2 as well as Cat-1bis Calliope 2 platforms and drive revenue growth by expanding its product offerings and clientele.
Further, as of Oct. 30, SQNS not only repaid its matured debts but also cleared overdue payables to suppliers, making its balance sheet debt-free. This bodes well for investors as Sequans targeted investment in research and development and management of cash burn rate is expected to drive the top line in 2025.
SQNS has undertaken steps to transform projects into mass production and advance 5G IP on RedCap and eRedCap to win licensing deals. Further, Sequans’ customer and supplier relations aid the company in entering mass production, driving product revenue growth.
SQNS Offers Positive Q4 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, SQNS expects 10% sequential growth.
SQNS expects product revenues to double from the third quarter.
SQNS’ 2024 Earnings Estimate Positive
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQNS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 loss is pegged at 7 cents per share against the loss of 58 cents per share in the year-ago quarter and unchanged over the past 30 days.
For fiscal 2024, The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQNS’ earnings is pegged at $2.26 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 263.77% year-over-year growth.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQNS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $10.50 million, indicating an increase of 120.13% year over year.
For fiscal 2024, the consensus mark for SQNS’s revenues is currently pegged at $36.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.98%.
SQNS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining quarter, the average surprise being 204.78%.
SQNS Shares – Right Time to Buy the Dip
SQNS shares are currently fairly valued, as suggested by a Value Score of B.
The company’s expanding portfolio, strengthening balance sheet and valuation bodes well for investors.
SQNS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should consider accumulating SQNS shares.
