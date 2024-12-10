Back to top

CRBG vs. MURGY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Multi line sector might want to consider either Corebridge Financial (CRBG - Free Report) or M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft (MURGY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Corebridge Financial is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while M?nchener R?ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CRBG is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CRBG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.65, while MURGY has a forward P/E of 23.37. We also note that CRBG has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MURGY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.

Another notable valuation metric for CRBG is its P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MURGY has a P/B of 2.22.

These metrics, and several others, help CRBG earn a Value grade of A, while MURGY has been given a Value grade of D.

CRBG sticks out from MURGY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CRBG is the better option right now.


