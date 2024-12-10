We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EXEL or INCY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) and Incyte (INCY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Exelixis has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Incyte has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EXEL likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than INCY has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.
EXEL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.57, while INCY has a forward P/E of 58.05. We also note that EXEL has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INCY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.65.
Another notable valuation metric for EXEL is its P/B ratio of 4.50. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, INCY has a P/B of 4.61.
These metrics, and several others, help EXEL earn a Value grade of B, while INCY has been given a Value grade of C.
EXEL has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than INCY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that EXEL is the superior option right now.