RH Stock Before Q3 Earnings Release: To Buy or Not to Buy?

RH ( RH Quick Quote RH - Free Report) , formerly Restoration Hardware) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Nov. 2) results on Dec. 12, after market close. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. RH delivered stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on Aug. 3, 2024. The luxury home furnishings retailer exceeded forecasts for both earnings and revenues by 10.5% and 0.3%, respectively, benefiting from steady demand despite challenges in the housing market. Product margins rebounded into positive territory, driven by the company's strategic investments in upgrading its product lines and expanding its platform. While growth was slower than projected, RH outperformed its industry peers by 15 to 25 percentage points, showcasing significant momentum. With increasing market share in North America and plans for international expansion, the company remains optimistic about its prospects for the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, RH does not have an impressive track record of surpassing earnings expectations. Its earnings exceeded the consensus mark in only one of the last four quarters and missed on three other occasions. The average surprise over this period is 148.4%, as shown in the chart below. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research How Are Estimates Placed for RH?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter earnings per share has decreased to $2.67 from $2.68 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 735.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $810.9 million, indicating 7.9% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What the Zacks Model Unveils for RH
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for RH for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below. Earnings ESP: RH has an Earnings ESP of -0.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Factors Influencing RH’s Q3 Performance
RH’s topline is expected to have witnessed gains in market share in the fiscal third quarter due to newer and more competitively priced product collections, expanded sourcebook mailings, optimized assortment, and improved in-stock levels.
The company’s fiscal third-quarter guidance, provided on Sept. 12, indicates demand to increase 12-14% year over year (resulting in the revenue growth of 7% to 9% for the quarter), up from 7% in the fiscal second quarter, supported by gains in market share. Investors should note that RH reported 12% demand growth in August, and broader high-end furniture industry trends appeared to improve in the fiscal third quarter, as noted by competitors like Arhaus, Inc. ( ARHS Quick Quote ARHS - Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM Quick Quote WSM - Free Report) . Particularly, Williams-Sonoma highlighted positive trends in furniture demand, which is favorable for RH, given its furniture-heavy portfolio. New product launches and better execution of marketing initiatives and the B2B segment might have also helped mitigate some of the headwinds, contributing to overall results. However, RH’s fiscal third-quarter results are likely to be affected by an industry-wide soft demand for home furnishings. While RH primarily caters to affluent households, it has been encountering challenges due to a softening luxury housing market, affecting its demand dynamics. Additionally, higher expenses, including international openings and clearance pressure, are expected to have weighed on results. From the margin perspective, RH has struggled with elevated clearance inventory. Clearance sales, while necessary to clear discontinued products, indicate that RH is still adjusting to the post-pandemic normalization of demand. As a result, margins remain pressured despite the company’s attempts to stabilize them. The company expects adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15%-16% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to 22%. In the year-ago period, the company’s adjusted operating margin was 7.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%. The operating margin is under pressure due to rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, driven by marketing costs like sourcebook mailings and other promotional activities. RH Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation
RH’s stock has exhibited an upward movement in the past three-month period and has outperformed
Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( HOMZ Quick Quote HOMZ - Free Report) — which has 20% exposure in the home improvement and furnishings segment — as well as companies like ARHS (down 2% in the past three months), Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ( ETD Quick Quote ETD - Free Report) , up 2.7%) and WSM (up 44.9%). 3-Month Price Performance of RH Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators are in support of RH’s performance. The stock is currently trading higher than its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This technical strength reflects a bullish market perception of RH’s prospects.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let's assess the value RH offers to investors at its current levels.
RH is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33, which is above its five-year median of 21.45. This elevated P/E ratio could indicate that the stock is overvalued, suggesting that investors might be overly optimistic about RH's future earnings. How Should Investors Play RH Stock?
RH’s performance remains highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors like rising interest rates, consumer confidence, and luxury consumer spending. Any further tightening in the credit environment or slowdown in high-income consumer spending could add downside risk to RH’s outlook.
Although the series of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may bring ease for the homebuilding market and lift the performance of RH stock ahead, execution risks, and ongoing inventory issues could limit growth and margin expansion, leaving RH in a cautious position in the near term. These headwinds are echoing well through a downward estimate revision trend. Nonetheless, RH's growth strategy is driven by its aggressive long-term investments in product innovation, global expansion, experiential retail, and technology. These efforts, coupled with its ability to navigate a challenging housing market, set the brand apart and support steady demand growth. As broader economic conditions improve, RH is well-positioned to capture significant market share, solidifying its status as a leader in the global luxury home furnishings sector. We recommend current stakeholders to maintain their position in this stock.
Image: Bigstock
RH Stock Before Q3 Earnings Release: To Buy or Not to Buy?
RH (RH - Free Report) , formerly Restoration Hardware) is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Nov. 2) results on Dec. 12, after market close.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
RH delivered stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended on Aug. 3, 2024. The luxury home furnishings retailer exceeded forecasts for both earnings and revenues by 10.5% and 0.3%, respectively, benefiting from steady demand despite challenges in the housing market.
Product margins rebounded into positive territory, driven by the company's strategic investments in upgrading its product lines and expanding its platform. While growth was slower than projected, RH outperformed its industry peers by 15 to 25 percentage points, showcasing significant momentum. With increasing market share in North America and plans for international expansion, the company remains optimistic about its prospects for the second half of 2024.
Meanwhile, RH does not have an impressive track record of surpassing earnings expectations. Its earnings exceeded the consensus mark in only one of the last four quarters and missed on three other occasions. The average surprise over this period is 148.4%, as shown in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
How Are Estimates Placed for RH?
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter earnings per share has decreased to $2.67 from $2.68 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates 735.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is $810.9 million, indicating 7.9% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What the Zacks Model Unveils for RH
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for RH for the quarter to be reported. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as you will see below.
Earnings ESP: RH has an Earnings ESP of -0.41%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Factors Influencing RH’s Q3 Performance
RH’s topline is expected to have witnessed gains in market share in the fiscal third quarter due to newer and more competitively priced product collections, expanded sourcebook mailings, optimized assortment, and improved in-stock levels.
The company’s fiscal third-quarter guidance, provided on Sept. 12, indicates demand to increase 12-14% year over year (resulting in the revenue growth of 7% to 9% for the quarter), up from 7% in the fiscal second quarter, supported by gains in market share. Investors should note that RH reported 12% demand growth in August, and broader high-end furniture industry trends appeared to improve in the fiscal third quarter, as noted by competitors like Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) . Particularly, Williams-Sonoma highlighted positive trends in furniture demand, which is favorable for RH, given its furniture-heavy portfolio.
New product launches and better execution of marketing initiatives and the B2B segment might have also helped mitigate some of the headwinds, contributing to overall results. However, RH’s fiscal third-quarter results are likely to be affected by an industry-wide soft demand for home furnishings. While RH primarily caters to affluent households, it has been encountering challenges due to a softening luxury housing market, affecting its demand dynamics. Additionally, higher expenses, including international openings and clearance pressure, are expected to have weighed on results.
From the margin perspective, RH has struggled with elevated clearance inventory. Clearance sales, while necessary to clear discontinued products, indicate that RH is still adjusting to the post-pandemic normalization of demand. As a result, margins remain pressured despite the company’s attempts to stabilize them. The company expects adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15%-16% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to 22%. In the year-ago period, the company’s adjusted operating margin was 7.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.4%. The operating margin is under pressure due to rising selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, driven by marketing costs like sourcebook mailings and other promotional activities.
RH Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation
RH’s stock has exhibited an upward movement in the past three-month period and has outperformed Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ - Free Report) — which has 20% exposure in the home improvement and furnishings segment — as well as companies like ARHS (down 2% in the past three months), Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) , up 2.7%) and WSM (up 44.9%).
3-Month Price Performance of RH
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators are in support of RH’s performance. The stock is currently trading higher than its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. This technical strength reflects a bullish market perception of RH’s prospects.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let's assess the value RH offers to investors at its current levels.
RH is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33, which is above its five-year median of 21.45. This elevated P/E ratio could indicate that the stock is overvalued, suggesting that investors might be overly optimistic about RH's future earnings.
How Should Investors Play RH Stock?
RH’s performance remains highly sensitive to macroeconomic factors like rising interest rates, consumer confidence, and luxury consumer spending. Any further tightening in the credit environment or slowdown in high-income consumer spending could add downside risk to RH’s outlook.
Although the series of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may bring ease for the homebuilding market and lift the performance of RH stock ahead, execution risks, and ongoing inventory issues could limit growth and margin expansion, leaving RH in a cautious position in the near term. These headwinds are echoing well through a downward estimate revision trend.
Nonetheless, RH's growth strategy is driven by its aggressive long-term investments in product innovation, global expansion, experiential retail, and technology. These efforts, coupled with its ability to navigate a challenging housing market, set the brand apart and support steady demand growth. As broader economic conditions improve, RH is well-positioned to capture significant market share, solidifying its status as a leader in the global luxury home furnishings sector. We recommend current stakeholders to maintain their position in this stock.