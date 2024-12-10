We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.68, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.52% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AGNC Investment in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 30% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $210.5 million, indicating a 909.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $169.5 million, representing changes of -25.67% and +168.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AGNC Investment. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AGNC Investment presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, AGNC Investment is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.32 for its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.