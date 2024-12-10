Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

Citigroup (
C Quick Quote C - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $71.86, indicating a -0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 5.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.20, indicating a 42.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.46 billion, indicating a 11.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.85 per share and a revenue of $80.92 billion, signifying shifts of -3.15% and +3.13%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.71 for its industry.
One should further note that C currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.53 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $71.86, indicating a -0.4% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.62%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 5.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.85% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.20, indicating a 42.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.46 billion, indicating a 11.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.85 per share and a revenue of $80.92 billion, signifying shifts of -3.15% and +3.13%, respectively, from the last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.71 for its industry.
One should further note that C currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.53 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.