JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) reached $243.81, with a -1.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.85%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 15, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.81, down 4.03% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $40.28 billion, indicating a 4.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.62 per share and revenue of $174.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.56% and +10.56%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.71, which means JPMorgan Chase & Co. is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that JPM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. JPM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
