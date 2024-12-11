Should iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (
ISCV Quick Quote ISCV - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2004.
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $461.24 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Small Cap Value
With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.87%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 29.20% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Carvana Class A (
CVNA Quick Quote CVNA - Free Report) accounts for about 0.61% of total assets, followed by East West Bancorp Inc ( EWBC Quick Quote EWBC - Free Report) and Ch Robinson Worldwide Inc ( CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 4.91% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
ISCV seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US SML CP BRD VLUE EXTD INDX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Value Extended Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that exhibit value characteristics.
The ETF has added roughly 15.85% so far this year and it's up approximately 24.36% in the last one year (as of 12/10/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.34 and $69.50.
The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 21.14% for the trailing three-year period. With about 1121 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ISCV is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (
AVUV Quick Quote AVUV - Free Report) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF ( VBR Quick Quote VBR - Free Report) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $16 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.90 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
