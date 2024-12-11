Is Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 03/01/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (
RZV) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
RZV is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $271.36 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Small Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index.
The S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.05%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
Representing 23% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector; Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Echostar Corp (
SATS) accounts for about 2.27% of total assets, followed by Phinia Inc (PHIN) and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP).
The top 10 holdings account for about 19.29% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, RZV has added about 10.91%, and is up roughly 20.88% in the last one year (as of 12/10/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $96.80 and $119.36.
The fund has a beta of 1.43 and standard deviation of 24.23% for the trailing three-year period, which makes RZV a high risk choice in this particular space. With about 137 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Small Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (
AVUV) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) tracks CRSP U.S. Small Cap Value Index. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $16 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $32.90 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Small Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
