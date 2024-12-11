Buy Costco Stock Now? Key Tips to Note Ahead of Q1 Earnings

As
Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) prepares to unveil its first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results on Dec. 12 after the market closes, investors face an important decision: Should they buy the stock now or hold their current positions? With earnings expectations and market conditions in mind, it is crucial to evaluate key factors influencing Costco’s performance and whether the stock offers an attractive entry point ahead of its earnings report. Costco's strategic investments, customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives and focus on membership growth have enabled it to navigate the market. These strengths have resulted in decent sales and earnings growth, positioning COST as a resilient consumer defensive stock. Analysts are optimistic about Costco's upcoming earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $62.03 billion, which indicates an increase of 7.3% from the prior-year reported figure. On the earnings front, the consensus estimate has declined by a couple of cents to $3.77 per share over the past seven days, implying an 8.3% year-over-year jump. See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Costco has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Issaquah, WA-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a margin of 2%.
What the Zacks Model Predicts About COST’s Q1 Earnings
As investors prepare for Costco's first-quarter announcement, the question looms regarding earnings beat or miss. Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Costco this time. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Costco has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of -1.05%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Costco: Key Factors at Play
Costco’s growth strategies, competitive pricing and membership-driven business model have been instrumental in its sustained success. By offering products at discounted rates, the company appeals to shoppers seeking value and convenience. These factors are expected to have a favorable impact on the overall results.
The company's bulk purchasing power and efficient inventory management allow it to keep prices low. This competitive pricing strategy helps Costco maintain steady store traffic and robust sales volumes. In its recent November sales release, COST informed that comparable sales increased by 5.2% during the quarter under discussion. This reflects an improvement of 5.2%, 5.8% and 4.7% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively. Furthermore, high membership renewal rates, often surpassing 90%, reflect Costco’s strong customer loyalty and provide a dependable revenue source. Membership fees contribute a steady income stream, regardless of broader economic fluctuations. We expect membership fees to increase by 8% during the quarter. Costco recently raised its membership fees for U.S. and Canadian customers. Costco continuously evolves to meet shifting market demands, regularly updating its product portfolio to include everyday necessities and unique, high-demand items. This adaptability has fueled Costco's domestic and international expansion, marked by the steady opening of new warehouse locations and the growth of e-commerce platforms in markets such as the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. With a clear emphasis on delivering value-oriented offerings, Costco remains well-positioned for continued success in the dynamic retail landscape. However, it is essential to acknowledge the presence of certain headwinds, including underlying inflationary pressures, which may pose challenges. Moreover, margins remain a critical area to monitor, with potential concerns stemming from any deleverage in the SG&A rate. Costco Surges Ahead, Leads the Pack
Costco has witnessed an impressive surge in its stock price over the past six months. The stock has rallied 16.3%, outpacing the
industry’s rise of 10.3%. COST has outperformed its competitors, including Dollar General Corporation ( DG Quick Quote DG - Free Report) , Target Corporation ( TGT Quick Quote TGT - Free Report) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST Quick Quote ROST - Free Report) . While ROST shares have climbed 8.1% during the said time frame, DG and TGT have faced declines of 36.3% and 7.5%, respectively. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Does Costco Tick the Boxes for Value Investing?
From a valuation standpoint, Costco currently trades at a premium relative to its industry peers. The company’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 54.28, higher than the industry average of 32.1 and the S&P 500’s 22.79. The stock is also trading above its median P/E level of 47.6, observed over the past year. This elevated valuation suggests that investors might be paying a premium relative to the company's anticipated earnings growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Buy Costco Now or Wait for a More Attractive Entry Point?
Costco has strengthened its position as a retail powerhouse, thanks to its strong membership model, competitive pricing and ability to adapt to evolving market trends. While the stock’s premium valuation might deter some investors, its steady growth, robust financial health and strategic initiatives indicate the potential for further upside. Prospective investors should wait for a more favorable entry point, given the stock’s rich valuation. Meanwhile, existing shareholders might find it prudent to hold their positions while keeping a close watch on any changes that could impact the stock’s momentum.
Costco’s Strategic Moves Signal Promising Q1 Outcome
Costco is poised to deliver a decent first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report, supported by its strategic growth initiatives and loyal customer base. The anticipated growth in revenues and earnings highlights the strength of its membership-driven model and pricing strategy, which continue to attract value-seeking consumers. For investors seeking a stable yet growth-oriented stock, Costco appears to be a compelling choice.
Image: Bigstock
