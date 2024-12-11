We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
IVZ Stock Up as October AUM Jumps on Favorable Markets & Inflows
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) shares gained almost 1% in after-hours trading on Monday following the announcement of preliminary assets under management (AUM) for November 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.86 trillion represented a 4.8% jump from the previous month.
IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $11 billion for November. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $9.2 billion, and money market net inflows totaled $14.9 billion.
Further, Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which increased its AUM by $52 billion. However, FX hurt the AUM balance by $3 billion.
Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Nov. 30 was $1.81 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.02 trillion.
IVZ’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class
At the end of November, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $491.5 billion, rising 7.4% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $285.1 billion grew marginally on a sequential basis.
Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for August was $278.1 billion, up 3% from October 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose 1.7% to $131.4 billion, while the APAC Managed AUM increased almost 1% to $117.2 billion.
Global Liquidity AUM was $176.5 billion, which increased 8.7% sequentially. QQQs AUM was $316.6 billion, which jumped 8.5%. On the other hand, AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $60.1 billion, down marginally from the previous month’s end.
Our Take on Invesco
Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in asset flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. However, buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.
In the past six months, shares of IVZ have rallied 20.9%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 32.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Invesco’s Peers in November
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $91.4 billion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This reflected a rise of 1.9% from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $1.9 billion. This was partly offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.65 trillion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This marked a 1.2% increase from the prior month.
The growth in BEN’s AUM balance reflected favorable market returns, partly offset by long-term net outflows of $13 billion. The outflows included the $12 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.