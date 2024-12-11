Back to top

IVZ Stock Up as October AUM Jumps on Favorable Markets & Inflows

Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) shares gained almost 1% in after-hours trading on Monday following the announcement of preliminary assets under management (AUM) for November 2024. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.86 trillion represented a 4.8% jump from the previous month.

IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $11 billion for November. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $9.2 billion, and money market net inflows totaled $14.9 billion.

Further, Invesco’s AUM was favorably impacted by solid market returns, which increased its AUM by $52 billion. However, FX hurt the AUM balance by $3 billion.

Invesco’s preliminary average total AUM in the quarter through Nov. 30 was $1.81 trillion, and the preliminary average active AUM came in at $1.02 trillion.

IVZ’s Performance Breakdown by Asset Class

At the end of November, IVZ’s AUM under ETFs & Index Strategies was $491.5 billion, rising 7.4% from the previous month. The Fundamental Fixed Income AUM of $285.1 billion grew marginally on a sequential basis.

Invesco’s Fundamental Equities AUM for August was $278.1 billion, up 3% from October 2024-end. Private Markets AUM rose 1.7% to $131.4 billion, while the APAC Managed AUM increased almost 1% to $117.2 billion.

Global Liquidity AUM was $176.5 billion, which increased 8.7% sequentially. QQQs AUM was $316.6 billion, which jumped 8.5%. On the other hand, AUM under Multi-Asset/Other was $60.1 billion, down marginally from the previous month’s end.

Our Take on Invesco

Several macroeconomic headwinds have been leading to a volatile trend in asset flows, which, along with a tough operating environment, might hurt Invesco’s top line in the near term. However, buyouts, diverse product offerings and alternative investment strategies, global presence and a solid AUM balance will likely keep aiding the company’s financials.

In the past six months, shares of IVZ have rallied 20.9%, underperforming the industry’s growth of 32.5%.
 

At present, Invesco carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Invesco’s Peers in November

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $91.4 billion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This reflected a rise of 1.9% from the prior month's level.

The increase in CNS’ AUM balance was driven by the market appreciation of $1.9 billion. This was partly offset by distributions of $151 million and net outflows of $98 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary month-end AUM of $1.65 trillion as of Nov. 30, 2024. This marked a 1.2% increase from the prior month.

The growth in BEN’s AUM balance reflected favorable market returns, partly offset by long-term net outflows of $13 billion. The outflows included the $12 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.


