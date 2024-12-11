Chevron Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement With Singapore's Sembcorp

Chevron Corporation ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) , the U.S. energy major, has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Sembcorp Fuels, a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries. Per the terms of the agreement, Chevron will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Singapore for more than 10 years, beginning 2028. Sembcorp mentioned that Chevron will provide approximately 0.6 million tons of LNG per year. Strengthening Singapore’s Energy Security
In 2021, the Energy Market Authority assigned Sembcorp as a new LNG importer for Singapore, authorizing the company to import and sell regasified LNG in the market. The agreement with Chevron should allow Sembcorp to expand its LNG portfolio, thereby increasing its supply of piped natural gas and liquefied sources globally. This should also contribute to Singapore’s energy security by diversifying its natural gas sources.
Sembcorp aims to forge partnerships to strengthen its position and improve its capacity to support customers in Singapore. These collaborations enhance its ability to provide a secure and reliable supply of gas at a competitive cost, benefiting its customers. Sembcorp also mentioned that these strategic partnerships align with the broader goal of maintaining a stable energy supply during Singapore’s energy transition journey, as natural gas is a cleaner burning fuel compared to other fossil fuels.
Chevron’s Commitment to Low-Carbon Energy
Chevron stated that it shall leverage its strategic collaborations to provide greater access to low-carbon energy sources globally. The company’s long-term agreement with Sembcorp reflects its commitment to delivering stable, secure and clean energy resources to its customers to enhance energy security, while also working toward reducing emissions from its operations.
