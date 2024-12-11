Will PodcastOne Pro Launch Aid PODC's Stock Performance in 2025?

PodcastOne, Inc. ( PODC Quick Quote PODC - Free Report) has officially launched PodcastOne Pro, a new level of podcast production. As LiveOne’s subsidiary, PodcastOne continues to expand its market presence with innovation and adaptability. PodcastOne Pro is a comprehensive podcast production solution tailored to turn podcasts into high-quality on-air productions for professionals and brands. The state-of-the-art platform offers a range of customizable suites of services, including access to premium studios and equipment, strategy development, program production and editing, guest booking and paywall options. Also, the podcasts are distributed across major platforms and promoted through PodcastOne’s existing network. This à la carte approach allows users to choose individual services or a full 360° solution, offering flexibility to meet diverse needs. PodcastOne Pro previously partnered with leading brands such as MotorTrend, Boost Mobile, Microsoft and LoveSac, aiding them tap into the potential of the rapidly evolving podcasting market. These collaborations demonstrate the platform’s ability to deliver outcomes, leveraging podcasts as a tool to build brand loyalty and connect with consumers. PODC Establishes Production Studio
As part of its commitment to innovation, the company is also debuting a state-of-the-art podcast production studio in Beverly Hills. This facility is designed to meet the needs of modern content creators, featuring advanced audio and video capabilities that ensure superior clarity and production quality. The flexible setup option enables a variety of podcast formats, from individual recordings to multi-guest interviews. It also offers cutting-edge tools and technology, providing creators a smooth recording and broadcasting experience.
Podcasting is considered the fastest-growing medium in the United States, and the company is continuously working to make it accessible for businesses of all sizes. PODC further highlighted a report from the MIDiA Research, which emphasizes the medium's global appeal, with more than a billion listeners projected by 2027. By providing a full-service solution tailored to the needs of brands and creators, PodcastOne is not only transforming podcast production but also empowering businesses to establish meaningful connections with audiences. PodcastOne’s investment in innovative solutions like PodcastOne Pro aligns with its broader financial goals. In the last reported quarter, PODC’s revenues soared 16% year over year to $12.2 million. The uptick is driven by subscriber momentum, the launch of unique solutions like PodcastOne Pro and paywalls on leading platforms and the successful selling of a PodcastOne-owned podcast to a major television network for the second time. It anticipates a 17% revenue increase, reaching a record $51 million for fiscal 2025. PODC’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance
PODC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 33.3% in the past year compared with the
sub-industry’s growth of 20.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Celestica Inc. ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) and Plexus Corp., Inc. ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) . IDCC, CLS & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to OEMs in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.
