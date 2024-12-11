Seeking Clues to RH (RH) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that RH (
RH Quick Quote RH - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 735.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $810.9 million, exhibiting an increase of 7.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries' should come in at 72. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms' reaching 14. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total leased selling square footage - End of period' should arrive at 1,525.45 Ksq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,315 Ksq ft.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries' will reach 36. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries' will reach 3. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.
Analysts forecast 'Stores Count - End of period' to reach 90. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries' stands at 33. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 36 in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of locations - Outlets' will reach 39. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 42.
View all Key Company Metrics for RH here>>> Shares of RH have experienced a change of +20.3% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Image: Bigstock
