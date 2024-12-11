We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Air Canada (ACDVF) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Air Canada is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 135 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Air Canada is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACDVF's full-year earnings has moved 44.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that ACDVF has returned about 27.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 1.7% on average. As we can see, Air Canada is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Transportation sector, Dynagas LNG (DLNG - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.3%.
Over the past three months, Dynagas LNG's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Air Canada belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.4% so far this year, so ACDVF is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Dynagas LNG, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #142. The industry has moved -5.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Air Canada and Dynagas LNG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.