Is Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1022 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPX's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CMPX has returned 5.8% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 0.9%. This means that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.4%.
The consensus estimate for Bristol Myers Squibb's current year EPS has increased 21% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 502 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, so CMPX is performing better in this area. Bristol Myers Squibb is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Compass Therapeutics, Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.