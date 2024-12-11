We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Altair Engineering (ALTR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Altair Engineering is one of 88 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Altair Engineering is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTR's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ALTR has returned about 27% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 25.5%. This means that Altair Engineering is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cavco (CVCO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 45.3% year-to-date.
For Cavco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Altair Engineering is a member of the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.9% this year, meaning that ALTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Cavco, however, belongs to the Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #162. The industry has moved +16.3% so far this year.
Altair Engineering and Cavco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.