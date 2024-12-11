We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Grab (GRAB) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Grab Holdings Limited is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 305 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRAB's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, GRAB has returned 58.2% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 24.3%. This means that Grab Holdings Limited is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Willdan Group (WLDN - Free Report) . The stock is up 98.3% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Willdan Group's current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Grab Holdings Limited belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 60% so far this year, so GRAB is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Willdan Group, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #128. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Grab Holdings Limited and Willdan Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.