Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Excelerate Energy (EE) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Excelerate Energy (EE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Excelerate Energy is one of 240 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Excelerate Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EE's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that EE has returned about 94.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 6.3% on average. This shows that Excelerate Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, FMC Technologies (FTI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 50.5%.
Over the past three months, FMC Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Excelerate Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #122 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 62.6% this year, meaning that EE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
FMC Technologies, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved -3.9% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Excelerate Energy and FMC Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.