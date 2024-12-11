We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Kontoor Brands (KTB) This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Kontoor Brands (KTB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kontoor Brands is one of 272 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kontoor Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, KTB has returned 40.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 15.5%. This means that Kontoor Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.2%.
For Planet Fitness, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Kontoor Brands is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.3% so far this year, so KTB is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Planet Fitness falls under the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this industry has 32 stocks and is ranked #24. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27%.
Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Kontoor Brands and Planet Fitness as they attempt to continue their solid performance.