Is Land's End (LE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Lands' End (LE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lands' End is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lands' End is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LE's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, LE has returned 57.3% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 34.6%. This means that Lands' End is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.1%.
The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings' current year EPS has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Lands' End belongs to the Retail - Catalog Shopping industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 57.3% so far this year, so LE is performing on par in this area.
In contrast, El Pollo Loco Holdings falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #129. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.4%.
Lands' End and El Pollo Loco Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.