ASTS Wins Long-Term Commercial Agreement From VOD: Stock to Gain?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( ASTS Quick Quote ASTS - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Vodafone Group Plc ( VOD Quick Quote VOD - Free Report) , a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. The partnership, which extends through 2034, will allow Vodafone to provide space-based cellular broadband services in its home markets and across its Partner Markets program, helping to expand broadband coverage globally. Digging Deep Into ASTS-VOD Partnership
Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone has placed an order for its first Block 1 BlueBird gateway, a key component in deploying AST SpaceMobile's global network infrastructure. Equipped with the largest-ever commercial communications arrays, these BlueBird satellites are deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO) and span over 693 square feet to potentially offer non-continuous service using over 5,600 cells within the premium low-band spectrum.
Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile's technology is backed by more than 3,450 patents and patent-pending claims. This design will likely allow users in remote or underserved regions to connect directly to the LEO satellites using everyday smartphones. The data will be routed to the BlueBird gateways, which will then interface with Vodafone’s existing network infrastructure to deliver broadband connectivity to users’ devices, allowing seamless access to Internet services, apps and data, even in areas traditionally outside the reach of cellular towers. Does ASTS Stock Stand to Gain From The Partnership?
Based in Texas, AST SpaceMobile is developing the first and only global cellular broadband network based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio that is designed for both commercial and government applications.
Since 2018, Vodafone has been an active investor and key technology partner for AST SpaceMobile, supporting the company’s groundbreaking advancements in space-based communications. Over the years, their collaboration has resulted in several world-firsts in direct-to-device connectivity, including successful tests of 2G, 4G and 5G capabilities using unmodified smartphones. This recent collaboration is also expected to pave the way for the launch of AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites. With communications arrays covering up to 2,400 square feet, the Block 2 BlueBird satellites will likely provide up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of the existing satellites in orbit and enable peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps. This upgrade will support a wide range of services, including voice, full data and video applications, expanding the capabilities of space-based cellular networks to a new level. These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for AST SpaceMobile’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward. ASTS’ Stock Price Performance
Shares of AST SpaceMobile have gained 395.9% over the past year compared with the
industry’s growth of 34.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research ASTS’ Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below: Celestica Inc. ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44% IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Image: Bigstock
ASTS Wins Long-Term Commercial Agreement From VOD: Stock to Gain?
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Vodafone Group Plc (VOD - Free Report) , a leading telecommunications company in Europe and Africa. The partnership, which extends through 2034, will allow Vodafone to provide space-based cellular broadband services in its home markets and across its Partner Markets program, helping to expand broadband coverage globally.
Digging Deep Into ASTS-VOD Partnership
Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone has placed an order for its first Block 1 BlueBird gateway, a key component in deploying AST SpaceMobile's global network infrastructure. Equipped with the largest-ever commercial communications arrays, these BlueBird satellites are deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO) and span over 693 square feet to potentially offer non-continuous service using over 5,600 cells within the premium low-band spectrum.
Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile's technology is backed by more than 3,450 patents and patent-pending claims. This design will likely allow users in remote or underserved regions to connect directly to the LEO satellites using everyday smartphones. The data will be routed to the BlueBird gateways, which will then interface with Vodafone’s existing network infrastructure to deliver broadband connectivity to users’ devices, allowing seamless access to Internet services, apps and data, even in areas traditionally outside the reach of cellular towers.
Does ASTS Stock Stand to Gain From The Partnership?
Based in Texas, AST SpaceMobile is developing the first and only global cellular broadband network based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio that is designed for both commercial and government applications.
Since 2018, Vodafone has been an active investor and key technology partner for AST SpaceMobile, supporting the company’s groundbreaking advancements in space-based communications. Over the years, their collaboration has resulted in several world-firsts in direct-to-device connectivity, including successful tests of 2G, 4G and 5G capabilities using unmodified smartphones. This recent collaboration is also expected to pave the way for the launch of AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation Block 2 BlueBird satellites.
With communications arrays covering up to 2,400 square feet, the Block 2 BlueBird satellites will likely provide up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of the existing satellites in orbit and enable peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps. This upgrade will support a wide range of services, including voice, full data and video applications, expanding the capabilities of space-based cellular networks to a new level.
These advancements are expected to generate incremental demand for AST SpaceMobile’s solutions, leading to higher revenues. An improved financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
ASTS’ Stock Price Performance
Shares of AST SpaceMobile have gained 395.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 34.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ASTS’ Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
A couple of other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below:
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.