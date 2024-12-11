We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
APPS Shares Fall 78% Year to Date: How Should You Play the Stock?
Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) shares have declined 77.9% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 33.1% and the Zacks Internet – Software industry’s return of 41.6%.
APPS shares have also underperformed peers like The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) , Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Snap (SNAP - Free Report) in the same time frame. While TTD and META shares have increased 87.2% and 73.3%, respectively, SNAP shares have fallen 26.2% in the year-to-date period.
APPS’ subpar performance can be attributed to declining U.S. device sales, increased competition and a decline in its legacy business.
APPS’ Earnings Estimates Indicate Y/Y Losses
APPS expects fiscal 2025 revenues to be in the range of $475 million to $485 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $65 million and $70 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 5 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year loss of 66.67%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings is currently pegged at 20 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year loss of 65.52%.
APPS has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once, the average surprise being 237.5%.
Innovative Product Offerings Aid APPS Prospects
Digital Turbine is benefiting from a strong portfolio that is boosting its top-line growth. It has launched the DT Hub for alternative app distribution with five U.S. operators. Its SingleTap licensing is growing with expanded partnerships and better execution.
Tailwinds from opportunities via global regulatory momentum for alternative app distribution in the EU, Japan, Korea, India and the United States, supported by the Digital Markets Act are also aiding APPS’ prospects.
However, APPS is facing challenges from its declines in legacy performance advertising due to reduced dependence on third-party DSPs and commoditization in the ad tech gaming space. It is also suffering from slower-than-expected improvement in leveraging first-party performance advertising for AGP business.
Weak post-pay device upgrades in the United States are further constraining APPS’ device sales and software upgrades. The decline in device sales in the United States is also affecting revenues from legacy supply partners.
What Should Investors Do With APPS Stock?
Digital Turbine is well-positioned with innovative products and regulatory tailwinds. However, it faces challenges from legacy business declines, competitive pressures and macroeconomic headwinds.
APPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.