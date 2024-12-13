UEC Acquires Rio Tinto's Sweetwater Plant & Wyoming Uranium Assets

Uranium Energy ( UEC Quick Quote UEC - Free Report) has acquired Rio Tinto’s ( RIO Quick Quote RIO - Free Report) Sweetwater Plant and uranium mining properties in Wyoming for $175.4 million in cash. This strategic move boosts Uranium Energy’s annual production capacity to 12.1 million pounds of uranium. New Assets Strengthen Uranium Energy’s Portfolio
Rio Tinto's Wyoming assets include the fully licensed Sweetwater Plant and the Red Desert and Green Mountain uranium mining projects (both of which are in development-stage). The projects have a combined 175 million pounds of historic resources.
The Red Desert Project covers approximately 20,005 acres of exploration and mining rights in the Great Divide Basin. It includes 17,750 acres of unpatented mining claims, 1,975 acres of patented lands and 1,280 acres of state uranium leases.
The Green Mountain Project encompasses approximately 32,040 acres and includes 29,400 acres of unpatented mining claims, 640 acres of patented lands and 2,000 acres of state uranium leases. It has sites that are suitable for in-situ recovery (ISR) and conventional mining.
The Sweetwater Plant can process 3,000 tons of uranium per day. It has a licensed capacity of 4.1 million pounds of uranium. The mill was in operation from 1981 to 1983 and has been kept under care and maintenance since then.
It is the only conventional processing mill in Wyoming. It can also be adapted to recover uranium from loaded resins produced by ISR operations, offering Uranium Energy the flexibility to support both ISR and conventional mining. UEC to Capitalize on Solid Demand for Uranium
This acquisition builds on UEC’s 2021 acquisition of Uranium One Americas. The acquisition of RIO’s Wyoming assets will help Uranium Energy establish its third hub-and-spoke production platform complementing its two production-ready ISR hub-and-spoke production platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These are anchored by fully operational Central Processing Plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects, with all their major permits in place.
With the addition of the Sweetwater Plant, UEC now boasts the largest licensed production capacity in the United States.
Uranium Energy recently restarted operations and started ramp-up at Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery Mine. The transportation of uranium-loaded resin has begun from the Christensen Ranch Satellite Plant to the Irigaray Central Processing Plant. Dried and drummed concentrate production is expected at the plant in early 2025.
Uranium Energy has also expanded the annual production capacity at the Irigaray Plant to 4 million pounds.
An increasing population, growing focus on electrification and decarbonization and concerns about energy security and affordability have led to a worldwide push to triple nuclear power capacity by 2050. Uranium, the fuel for carbon-free, emission-free, baseload nuclear power, is one of the cleanest forms of energy in the world.
A series of stimulus packages in China and its move to increase sustainable energy development with nuclear energy have boosted the demand for uranium. Interest in nuclear power has also gained momentum in the United States.
Underinvestment in uranium mining operations over the past decade has led to a structural deficit between global production and uranium requirements. This gap is anticipated to widen. As existing mines deplete resources, new production will be needed to meet existing and future demand. Supply pressure and solid demand fundamentals point to higher sustained uranium prices in the future.
UEC Stock’s Price Performance
UEC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are
Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are
CF Industries Inc. ( CF Quick Quote CF - Free Report) and Ingevity Corporation ( NGVT Quick Quote NGVT - Free Report) . CF sports a Zacks Rank #1 and NGVT carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.
CF Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.32 per share. CF’s shares have gained 16.8% in the last year.
Ingevity has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 95.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGVT’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share. Its shares gained 15% in the last year.
