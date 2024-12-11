McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with McDonald's (
MCD Quick Quote MCD - Free Report) standing at $300.71, reflecting a -0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.25%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had lost 0.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of McDonald's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.87, showcasing a 2.71% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.54 billion, indicating a 2.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.77 per share and revenue of $26.06 billion, which would represent changes of -1.42% and +2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for McDonald's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, McDonald's boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note McDonald's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.61. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.61.
It is also worth noting that MCD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.01. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
McDonald's (MCD) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
