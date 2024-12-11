Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $149.23, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

The world's biggest maker of health care products's stock has dropped by 3.51% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.

The upcoming earnings release of Johnson & Johnson will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.99, signifying a 13.1% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.54 billion, up 5.37% from the year-ago period.

JNJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.93 per share and revenue of $88.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.1% and -4.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Johnson & Johnson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Johnson & Johnson presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Johnson & Johnson is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.37 for its industry.

It's also important to note that JNJ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JNJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers