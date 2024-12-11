General Motors (GM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with General Motors (
GM Quick Quote GM - Free Report) standing at $52.74, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.
Coming into today, shares of the an automotive manufacturer had lost 8.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 13.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.09%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of General Motors in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 28, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.74, reflecting a 40.32% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.66 billion, showing a 1.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.35 per share and revenue of $180.02 billion, which would represent changes of +34.77% and +4.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for General Motors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, General Motors is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Motors has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.22.
Also, we should mention that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.87.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

