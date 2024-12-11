Procter & Gamble (PG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) ending at $172.28, denoting a +0.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.
The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.87% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 22, 2025. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.72%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.72 billion, indicating a 1.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $85.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.77% and +1.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.02 of its industry.
Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Procter & Gamble (PG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) ending at $172.28, denoting a +0.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.
The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen an increase of 2.87% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.09%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 22, 2025. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.72%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.72 billion, indicating a 1.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $85.54 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.77% and +1.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.51. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.02 of its industry.
Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.