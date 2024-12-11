Back to top

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2024, Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $453 million, down 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.45, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $459.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.42, the EPS surprise was -7.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dave & Buster's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of Period: 227 versus 228 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Comparable Store Sales - Total: -7.7% compared to the -5.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Entertainment revenues: $294.60 million versus $301.62 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Food and beverage revenues: $158.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $161.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
Shares of Dave & Buster's have returned -13.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

