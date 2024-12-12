Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 11, 2024

  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s ((OLLI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 13.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.58, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57. 
  • Ferguson Enterprises Inc. ((FERG - Free Report) ) plunged 10.5% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $2.45, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60.
  • Vail Resorts Inc.’s ((MTN - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.5% after reporting first quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of $4.61, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $5.14.
  • Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc.’s ((CASY - Free Report) ) fell 0.3% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $3,946.77 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,006.11 million.

