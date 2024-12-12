Is Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (
PEY Quick Quote PEY - Free Report) made its debut on 12/09/2004, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.
A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
PEY is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $1.25 billion, which makes it one of the largest ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index before fees and expenses.
The NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Cost & Other Expenses
For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.52%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.39%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
For PEY, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 26% of the portfolio --while Utilities and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (
WBA Quick Quote WBA - Free Report) accounts for about 4.15% of total assets, followed by Altria Group Inc ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc ( CCOI Quick Quote CCOI - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 29.02% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added roughly 9.99% so far this year and it's up approximately 15.53% in the last one year (as of 12/11/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $19.30 and $23.08.
PEY has a beta of 0.86 and standard deviation of 16.49% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (
CGDV Quick Quote CGDV - Free Report) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF ( IUSV Quick Quote IUSV - Free Report) tracks S&P 900 Value Index. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has $12.20 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has $19.99 billion. CGDV has an expense ratio of 0.33% and IUSV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Value.
Bottom Line
