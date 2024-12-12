See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
AQR Small Cap Momentum Style N(ASMNX - Free Report) : 0.86% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. ASMNX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. ASMNX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.95%.
Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap Institutional(FTHSX - Free Report) : 0.76% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHSX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.31% over the last five years, FTHSX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Invesco Comstock R6(ICSFX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. ICSFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 13.51%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.