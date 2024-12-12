Will Strong Adoption of Descartes' Cloud-Based TMS Boost the Stock?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. ( DSGX Quick Quote DSGX - Free Report) recently deepened its partnership with Europe-based IDS to streamline operations, save costs and bolster customer experience. IDS, which has expertise in non-asset transport management and fourth-party logistics, is leveraging Descartes’ premium Transportation Management System (“TMS”) to deliver value to shippers and carriers while meeting the demands of modern supply chain management and compliance. A key component of Descartes’ TMS is its ability to generate consolidated pre-bills for shipments. This process ensures accuracy and transparency in financial transactions between shippers and carriers. Pre-bills are carefully prepared based on contractual tariffs and agreed-upon surcharges, serving as a core document for carriers’ invoices. IDS uses this functionality to validate carrier invoices against corresponding pre-bills or freight data invoice records, minimizing discrepancies and streamlining the billing process. Whether it’s full truckload, less-than-truckload, groupage, palletized, or dangerous goods, TMS handles diverse shipment types with ease, enhancing efficiency throughout the process. Furthermore, the advanced solution provides a strategic advantage by automating and integrating transportation processes, helping businesses of all sizes lower costs and enhance efficiency. Removing manual communication with systems and partners reduces data errors and simplifies operations. By reducing the risk of errors and improving productivity, the solution speeds up the movement of goods and allows logistic providers like IDS and shippers to focus on delivering exceptional value to their customers. Adherence with the European Union’s stringent emissions regulations for road transport is a crucial step for all businesses. TMS focuses on sustainable practices by collecting and examining critical data points such as mode of transportation, load weight, distance traveled and fuel consumption to estimate carbon emissions accurately. This measure allows IDS to offer its customers insights into their carbon footprint, helping them make informed decisions to reduce environmental impact. Higher Uptake of TMS Bodes Well for DSGX
As the logistics landscape continues to evolve, solutions like Descartes’ TMS are likely to play a pivotal role in driving efficiency, sustainability and growth for businesses worldwide. In August 2024, Nynas AB
adopted the TMS software to automate communications across the customer order lifecycle. It improves coordination with carriers, freight forwarders, customs agents, independent inspectors and Nynas’ primary storage hub. Additionally, it supports the efficient handling of diverse shipments across Europe, where the company primarily operates. Increased uptake of the TMS solution is expected to boost DSGX’s financial performance and positively impact its stock movement. In the last reported quarter, the company’s revenues soared 17% year over year to $168.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. DSGX achieved 10% organic growth in the fiscal third quarter and expanded its solution portfolio with five acquisitions in 2024, including MCP and Sellercloud. GroundCloud added $3.5 million in low-margin revenues by providing AI cameras after a FedEx contractor mandate. However, ongoing global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions weighs on DSGX’s performance. DSGX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
At present, DSGX has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). DSGX’s shares have been up 1.1% in the pre-market trading on Nov. 11, 2024. Its shares have gained 41.1% compared with the
sub-industry’s growth of 23.4% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Celestica Inc. ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) and Plexus Corp., Inc. ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) . IDCC & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to OEMs in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%. CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%.
