Air Liquide Gets EU Support to Develop Low Carbon & Renewable Hydrogen

L'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY - Free Report) has received a grant of €110 million (roughly $115 million) from the European Innovation Fund, which boasts of being one of the world’s largest programs for promoting innovative low-carbon technologies.

AIQUY was awarded this grant to develop its ENHANCE project, the first European industrial-scale project for the production and distribution of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen using ammonia as a feedstock. AIQUY plans to construct, own and operate a first-of-its-kind large-scale renewable ammonia cracking facility and an innovative hydrogen liquefier as part of this project. 

Air Liquide plans to retrofit one of its hydrogen production units located in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges. The project would run by capitalizing on the expertise gathered from the company’s ammonia cracking pilot plant located in the port of Antwerp. This new facility is intended to produce gaseous and liquid hydrogen by using ammonia as its feedstock instead of natural gas. The production, liquification and distribution of hydrogen would help develop a supply chain of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen in Europe. The use of ammonia would allow the project to reduce CO2  emissions by more than 300,000 tons per year.

The ENHANCE project is in line with the company’s ADVANCE strategic plan to support AIQUY’s commitment to energy transition. Hence, the support from the European Commission has been welcomed by the company.

AIQUY shares have dipped 12.8% in the past year against a rise of 1.9% for its industry.

