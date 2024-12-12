We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Northern Oil and Gas (NOG - Free Report) . NOG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.18 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.99. Over the past 52 weeks, NOG's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.71 and as low as 4.55, with a median of 6.69.
We should also highlight that NOG has a P/B ratio of 1.77. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.81. Over the past year, NOG's P/B has been as high as 2.56 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 1.86.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NOG has a P/S ratio of 1.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.
Finally, investors should note that NOG has a P/CF ratio of 2.68. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.14. Over the past year, NOG's P/CF has been as high as 3.79 and as low as 2.24, with a median of 3.07.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Northern Oil and Gas is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NOG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.