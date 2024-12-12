Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Allot (ALLT) This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allot Communications (ALLT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allot Communications is one of 305 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allot Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLT's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ALLT has returned 187.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 23.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Allot Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Limbach (LMB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 106.1%.

The consensus estimate for Limbach's current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Allot Communications belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 56.3% so far this year, so ALLT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Limbach, however, belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +16.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Allot Communications and Limbach. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - free report >>

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors