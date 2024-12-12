We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Allot (ALLT) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Allot Communications (ALLT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Allot Communications is one of 305 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allot Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLT's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ALLT has returned 187.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 23.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Allot Communications is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Limbach (LMB - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 106.1%.
The consensus estimate for Limbach's current year EPS has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Allot Communications belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 162 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 56.3% so far this year, so ALLT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Limbach, however, belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #34. The industry has moved +16.2% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Allot Communications and Limbach. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.