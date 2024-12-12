We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Construction Stocks Lagging LouisianaPacific (LPX) This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Louisiana-Pacific is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Louisiana-Pacific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, LPX has gained about 64.7% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 23.6%. This means that Louisiana-Pacific is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Construction sector, Primoris Services (PRIM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 133.5%.
For Primoris Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Louisiana-Pacific belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.2% this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Primoris Services, however, belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #21. The industry has moved +94.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Louisiana-Pacific and Primoris Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.