We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Agilysys (AGYS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Agilysys is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agilysys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS' full-year earnings has moved 31.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, AGYS has returned 53% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 33%. This shows that Agilysys is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) . The stock has returned 45.4% year-to-date.
In C3.ai, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Agilysys is a member of the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.8% so far this year, so AGYS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, C3.ai, Inc. belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved +17.5% year to date.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Agilysys and C3.ai, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.