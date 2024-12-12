We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Northern Oil and Gas (NOG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Northern Oil and Gas is one of 240 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Northern Oil and Gas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOG's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that NOG has returned about 9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This means that Northern Oil and Gas is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 113.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Targa Resources, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Northern Oil and Gas belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.9% this year, meaning that NOG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Targa Resources, Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #225. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +57.4%.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Northern Oil and Gas and Targa Resources, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.