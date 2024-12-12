We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Flexsteel Industries is one of 272 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Flexsteel Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLXS' full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, FLXS has gained about 216.5% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 15.6%. As we can see, Flexsteel Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Perdoceo Education (PRDO - Free Report) . The stock has returned 56.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Perdoceo Education's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Flexsteel Industries belongs to the Furniture industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.2% so far this year, so FLXS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Perdoceo Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #12. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.4%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Flexsteel Industries and Perdoceo Education as they could maintain their solid performance.