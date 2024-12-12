We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Maplebear Inc. (CART) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Maplebear (CART - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Maplebear is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 25.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CART has returned 80.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 34.2%. As we can see, Maplebear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 194%.
For Brinker International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Maplebear belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43.6% so far this year, so CART is performing better in this area.
Brinker International, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #130. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Maplebear and Brinker International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.